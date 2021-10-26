$50K Powerball Ticket in St. Joe, $77K Scratch Off in Sauk Rapids

ST. JOSEPH/SAUK RAPIDS -- It wasn't the big prize but someone who bought a Powerball ticket in St. Joseph does have some extra spending cash this holiday season.

Minnesota Lottery says there was a $50,000 ticket sold for Monday night's drawing at the Holiday Station Store at 304 College Avenue in St. Joseph.

If you bought a ticket there check your numbers. The numbers drawn were 10, 27, 29, 44, 58, and the Powerball 24.

Meanwhile, someone also just won over $77,000 playing a scratch-off game in Sauk Rapids.

Minnesota Lottery says there was a winning $77,777 ticket sold in the Saphire 7s game on Friday at T20 in Sauk Rapids.

