$50 Adoption Fee Gets You This Handsome Boy

This dog is available through our ADOPTION AMBASSADOR program and is not on-site at the shelter. Meet Balto! This handsome gentleman came to us as a transfer from another organization, so his history is a mystery.

Balto has been a very sweet and well-behaved pup in his foster home, and he plays very gently with the resident cat and child. He would benefit from a variety of durable toys to help keep him entertained. Balto loves the outdoors and going for long walks; his foster says he loves zooming around in the fenced-in backyard.

It is unknown if he has interacted with other dogs in the past, slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home. Balto likes car rides, although his first time going through a car wash was confusing.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. MEET AND GREETS CAN BE SCHEDULED AT TCHS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

