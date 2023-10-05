Halloween is a little more than 3 weeks away, and trying to find a unique or interesting costume for adults can be more than a little challenging. In an effort to come up with a creative approach, I wanted to try to find costume ideas that have ties to Minnesota. So, these ideas are movie characters that were played by Minnesota natives. Even if one of these ideas doesn’t work for you, maybe the concept at least will lead you to your eventual costume idea.

1. Jessica Lange as Dawn from King Kong (1976)- Jessica Lange from Cloquet, Minnesota, made her movie debut in this film and this set up a stellar career. (This is the close as I could get to a good photo of what she was wearing in the movie)

2. Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (1939)- Born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She was in more than 2 dozen movies but is most notably known for this role. This one may not be as unique as some of the others or might not have people guessing like some of the others but could be easy to pull off in a crunch.

3. Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice (1988)- Born in Winona Minnesota. This may require a little explanation depending on how well you mimic the character. The 35-year-old movie character still stands out with her specific look, just remember to be strange and unusual.

4. Vince Vaughn who is from Minneapolis as Peter La Fleur- Dodgeball (2004)- There are probably a couple of looks from this one that would work, but especially The Average Joe's game uniform. Could be a fun one if there's a group of you going together.

5. Leah Thompson as Lorraine McFly from “Back to the Future”. One of my favorite movies from the 80’s and the fact that Thompson who was Born in Rochester and had dual responsibilities as both the younger and older versions of this character, could offer you more options when shopping from your local thrift store or maybe even your closest to create this character.