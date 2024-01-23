5 Amazing Uses for Hairspray in MN That Don’t Involve Hair

Hairspray has been used over the years for many different kinds of hairstyles. Here in Minnesota and beyond, lots of folks use it. Aqua Net has helped many people mold their hair into place like the old school feathered hair or to the more extreme, a mohawk.

Photo by Tuva Mathilde Løland on Unsplash Photo by Tuva Mathilde Løland on Unsplash loading...

So, can you believe there are actually many different ways that you can use hairspray? Plus, none of them have anything to do with hair. It's true. Hairspray can actually be used to detract dust, clean and shine!

FIVE WAYS TO USE HAIRSPRAY

1. Dry Nail Polish: Just hold the hairspray 8" away and spray thoroughly. This dries them quicker and adds a protective layer.

Photo by Kris Atomic on Unsplash Photo by Kris Atomic on Unsplash loading...

2. Keep Dust Off Curtains: Hairspray has anti-static qualities. So, when you spray something like curtains it makes it tough for dust to cling to it.

Photo by Unsplash Photo by Unsplash loading...

3. Add Shine to Gifts: Spray wrapped gifts and add a fun shiny coating!

Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash loading...

4. Prevent or stop a run in tights: Spray new tights to keep them from running. Also, you can spray a run that's already started to make it stop.

Photo by Unsplash Photo by Unsplash loading...

5. Keep Flowers Fresh: Want your fresh cut flowers to last longer than a week? Hairspray can extend the life of the flowers. Just coat the flowers with hairspray and let them dry for 10 minutes. Repeat that two more times. Then just spray them 2 times a week moving forward.

Photo by Unsplash Photo by Unsplash loading...

More tips from One Good Thing and Better Report.

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures