43 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- The state completed just over 5,200 COVID-19 tests Monday, which brings the total tests done to nearly 162,000. The Minnesota Department of Health found 665 new positive cases with 43 of them in Stearns County, eight in Sherburne County, and two in Benton County.

There have been just over 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state so far.

Seventeen more people have died due to complications related to the virus, bringing the death toll up to 748.

The good news is over 11,500 people are no longer in isolation, but that number does include both people who have recovered as well as people who have died.

Right now there are 545 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 229 of them are in the ICU.