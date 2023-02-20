4 More Minnesota Caribou Locations to Close Next Month

Coffee. It gets you going. Whether you like just black coffee or if you like the "fluffy" coffee, it can be a staple of your morning routine.

Personally, I like to just make mine at home and use an insulated cup for the trip to work. It's faster and definitely cheaper, but once in awhile, it's nice to have that "special brew". Something from a coffee shop.

Caribou, which is a Minnesota based company used to only be located in Minnesota, and some cites in the bordering states that are close to Minnesota such as Fargo, North Dakota and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They have since expanded to cites all over the United States. But most of them, like 300+ of the locations are still in Minnesota.

The current company, IAB Holding Company, also owns Panera, Einstein Bros Bagels, Bruegger's Bagels, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Insomnia Cookies. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has either reduced hours or closed some locations. It has gotten better recently, but some locations are still struggling.

According to Bring Me the News, the 4 locations that are closing are all located in the Skyway system in Minneapolis and one on Nicollet.

If you are someone who works in the downtown Minneapolis area, I could see how these locations would be very convenient. So this might cause people who normally frequent these locations to rethink their route to work if that included a coffee run at Caribou. Or, so what I do and bring your own.

Seeing any business close is always unfortunate.

