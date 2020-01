4 Hurt in St. Paul When Vehicle Struck by Man Fleeing Police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say four people are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle was struck by a man who was fleeing St. Paul police after allegedly firing shots into a bar.

Reports say the suspect is accused of shooting at the front door of Shadey's Bar about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it before it crashed south of the St. Paul downtown airport.

Police say the suspect is a convicted felon and a gun was recovered at the crash site. No one at the bar was injured.