35 and Over State Championship Results

35 OVER OVERALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS MSMABA and the Federal League

SATURDAY AUGUST 26th thru SUNDAY AUGUST 27th

HOSTED BY THE LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS

East Metro Mammoth 14 Apple Valley ‘A’ 1

Minnoka Grey 11 Mankato 1

Championship

Minnoka Grey 2 East Metro Mammoth 0

EAST METRO MAMMOTHS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWMIESTERS 3

The MAMMOTHS defeated the Brewmeisters, backed by eight hits, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Matt Grill, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Mammoths offense was led by Mike Lippert, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Tom Corcoran went 3-for-4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Dan Smolik went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Emery Hull and Matt Grill both went 1-for-3 and Randy Schmidt earned a walk and he scored a run. The Brewmiesters starting pitcher was Jason Harren, a former Luxemburg Brewer, threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Andy Thayer, a former Sauk Rapids Cyclone threw two innings in relief, he retired six batters he faced. The Brewmiesters offense was led by Teddy Fleming, a Sartell Stone Poney, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Mike Arnold, a former Kimball Express, went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Troy Schroeder, former Clear Lake Laker, went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Scott Geiger, a former Sauk Rapids Cyclone went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Paul Schlangen, former Sauk Rapids player/manager went 1-for-3. John Nemec, a former Sauk Rapids Cyclone went 1-for-3.

LUXEMBURG BREWMIESTERS 4 APPLE VALLEY “A” 3

The Brewmiesters defeated the ‘A’s, backed by ten hits, including five doubles, solid defense and very good pitcher performances. Lefty, Jeff Amann, player/ manager for the Sartell Stone Poneys started on the mound. He threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two walks, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Jake Lund, former Sartell Muskie and Midway Snurdbird threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up no hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. A walk off double in the eighth inning by manager Jason Harren gave them the walk off win. The Brewmiesters offense was led by Jeff Amman went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. John Nemec went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jason Harren went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Luke Harren earned a walk. Paul Schlangen went 1- for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Scott Geiger went 1- for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jake Lund went 1-for-3 with a double. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Neil Fish, a former Clear Lake Laker went 1-for-2 and he had a stolen base. The starting pitcher for the “A” was Herm Solomon, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Scott Farmer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and two walks. The ‘A’ offense was led by Aaron Langevin went 1-for-2 with a double, he had three walks, he a stolen base and he scored a run. Davin Hejenmna went 1-for-4 and Josh Stoll earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Chris Reese was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sean Cavanaugh was hit by a pitch.