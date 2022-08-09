35+ Amateur Baseball Update

35 OVERALL GAME RECAP

NORTHWEST LEAGUE

Schedule: LUXEMBURG vs. Searles 7:00

Jordan (The Brewmeisters are No. 1 Seed)

2A State Tournament

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 9 URBANK GOLDTIMERS 5

(Saturday August 6th)

The Brewmeisters defeated their Northwest League rivals the Goldtimers, backed by sixteen hits, with nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Jason Harren (Former Luxemburg Brewer) threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters offense was led by Paul Schlangen (Former Sauk Rapids Cyclone) went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ryan Young (Former Luxemburg Brewer) went 4-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Teddy Flemming (present Sartell Stone Poney) went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jason Harren went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice fly and he scored two runs. Troy Schroeder (Former Luxemburg Brewer) went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kelly Weber (Former Luxemburg Brewer) went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Arnold (Former Eden Valley Hawk) went 1-for-4 with a double. Todd VanErp (Former Clear Lake Laker) went 1-for-4 and Derrick Albers (Former Luxemburg Brewer) went 1-for-4 and Neil Fisch (Former Clear Lake Laker) earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Goldtimers was Lee Sykora, he threw a complete game, he gave up sixteen hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Goldtimers offense was led by Lee Sykora, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tom Burns went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Bill Nelson went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Aaron Olsen and Monty K both went 1-for-4, Chad Moritz earned a walk and he scored a run, Chris Barton scored two runs and Casey Stokesbury earned walk and he scored a run.