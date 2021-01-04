2021 Earth Day Run Canceled

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Earth Day Run in St. Cloud has been canceled for this spring.

The weekend event typically attracts thousands of runners and spectators for the event expo, half marathon, and 5K runs.

The committee released a statement saying that with still some uncertainty about what lies ahead with COVID-19 CentraCare will not be holding the run in 2021. They say while the decision was difficult, their number one goal is to keep their runners, volunteers, spectators, and sponsors safe. The Earth Day Run's size and magnitude requires year-round planning, and as a health organization, they say they need to focus their efforts on caring for those impacted by COVID-19.

In 2020 the Earth Day Run was postponed in April and rescheduled for Labor Day weekend before ultimately being canceled.