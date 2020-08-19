2020 Minnesota Renaissance Festival Canceled

SHAKOPEE -- The largest Renaissance Festival in the United States is the latest not happening due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival announced Wednesday the event will not be taking place this year.

Organizers says while they have worked hard the last five months to develop a plan to result in a safe and healthy Renaissance Festival experience, current state directives will not change in time to allow the festival to open this fall.

The annual event attracts over 300,000 people per year.

Organizers say per state guidelines, some event including the Feast of Fantasy and the Phantom's Feast, will still take place this year.

All pre-sold tickets for this year will be honored next year.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival will return August 21st-October 3rd, 2021. This would have been the 50th season of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival.