It's hard to believe that in about two weeks, winter parking restrictions will go into effect in St. Cloud. If you're new to driving or new to the area, here are some things you need to know before November 1, when the restrictions go into effect.

Get our free mobile app

According to The City of St. Cloud's website, between 1 a.m. and 7 p.m. on odd days, you should park on the even side of the street. During that same timeframe on even days, you should park on the odd side of the street.

If you're not sure how to tell what side of the street is even or odd, look at the house numbers. Even numbered homes are on the even side of the street and vice versa.

There are certain streets that have a seasonal ban on parking on the street, like the St. Cloud State University neighborhood. There's no street parking from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Signs are posted on streets with special bans. You can also get the full list on the City of St. Cloud's website.

If all of this is a little confusing for you, don't worry...here's how to make it easy. Odd days are even side parking and even days are odd side parking. If a snow emergency is declared and you violate the city ordinance you could face the possibility of being towed and get a ticket. If you've got questions you can contact Parking Violations at (320) 255-7209. The winter parking rules will remain in effect from November 1, 2021 through April 1, 2022.

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned

Mansion on the Market in St. Cloud Looks Like a Hallmark Movie Set

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!