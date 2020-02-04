$2 Million Bail For Man Charged With Shooting Waseca Officer

Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca County Judge today set conditional bail at $2 million for the man accused of critically wounding Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson.

37-year-old Tyler Janovsky was formally arraigned this afternoon on three counts of first-degree attempted murder and a felony weapons-related charge connected to an incident the night of January 6th during which the Waseca man allegedly shot Officer Matson in the head. Matson and several other officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person when they encountered Janovsky, who was also wounded when another officer opened fire after Officer Matson was gravely wounded. Janovsky was transferred to the Oak Park Heights State Prison after he was treated for his injuries. He is due back in court for a settlement conference on April 14th.

Waseca Police Department photo

Officer Matson was recently discharged from the intensive care unit of a Twin Cities hospital and is now undergoing rehabilitation at an unnamed acute care center. His family has reported his recovery is progressing but it will be a long and difficult process.

