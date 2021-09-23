LOVE THOSE SWEET FUR BABIES?

Anyone who loves animals wants to help protect them. There is a brand new facility in St. Augusta that is trying to do just that. Sheri Meline has had the dream of opening such a facility for many years, and now her dream has finally come into reality.

Get our free mobile app

With any big dream, it takes alot of work to take on such a commitment. When facilities are starting up such as this, they have growing pains. One of those things is having a facililty that is fully functional. The sooner we get together to assist, the sooner we will have a fantastic facility in the St. Augusta area.

GREEN ACRES ANIMAL RESCUE NEEDS US

Green Acres Animal Rescue is a non profit organization that provides a safe environment for dogs and cats that are homeless, abused, elderly, neglected or abandoned. Once rehabilitated, some of the wonderful dogs that come through this shelter will be trained and then donated to Vets suffering form PTSD.

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, October 2nd from noon until 4 pm, everyone is invited to the first annual "Flannel & Fur Balls" fundraising event, that will be taking place at Warner Lake Pavilion in Clearwater, located at 1485 County Road 143, Clearwater, MN. 55320.

There will be lots of fun for everyone to participate in, including:

Food

Silent Auction including Vikings tickets, Children's Museum tickets, garage door installation package, restaurant gift cards and so much more.

Basket Bonanza

Photo Shoot with your pet for just $20. You can schedule on our Facebook page the day of the event.

Pumpkin Painting

$5 Kids Games with prizes for everyone

$5 Picnic Lunch: Hot dog, chips, cookie and a drink. Just $2 for children

Crafts for Sale

And plenty of fur balls up for adoption

There will also be T-shirts and Sweatshirts available for purchase at the event.

Everyone is invited to attend, but if you can't make it and would like to make a donation to assist with the new facility, you can click HERE to make a donation.

OTHER WAYS TO HELP

Minnesota Truck Headquarters is also holding a "Race to 300 Sales Event" contest that is going to benefit non profit organizations, and you can vote for Green Acres Animal Shelter by clicking HERE now.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog