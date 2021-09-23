1st Annual ‘Flannel & Fur Balls’ Event to Benefit New Shelter & Vet Care Facility
LOVE THOSE SWEET FUR BABIES?
Anyone who loves animals wants to help protect them. There is a brand new facility in St. Augusta that is trying to do just that. Sheri Meline has had the dream of opening such a facility for many years, and now her dream has finally come into reality.
With any big dream, it takes alot of work to take on such a commitment. When facilities are starting up such as this, they have growing pains. One of those things is having a facililty that is fully functional. The sooner we get together to assist, the sooner we will have a fantastic facility in the St. Augusta area.
GREEN ACRES ANIMAL RESCUE NEEDS US
Green Acres Animal Rescue is a non profit organization that provides a safe environment for dogs and cats that are homeless, abused, elderly, neglected or abandoned. Once rehabilitated, some of the wonderful dogs that come through this shelter will be trained and then donated to Vets suffering form PTSD.
EVENT DETAILS
Saturday, October 2nd from noon until 4 pm, everyone is invited to the first annual "Flannel & Fur Balls" fundraising event, that will be taking place at Warner Lake Pavilion in Clearwater, located at 1485 County Road 143, Clearwater, MN. 55320.
There will be lots of fun for everyone to participate in, including:
- Food
- Silent Auction including Vikings tickets, Children's Museum tickets, garage door installation package, restaurant gift cards and so much more.
- Basket Bonanza
- Photo Shoot with your pet for just $20. You can schedule on our Facebook page the day of the event.
- Pumpkin Painting
- $5 Kids Games with prizes for everyone
- $5 Picnic Lunch: Hot dog, chips, cookie and a drink. Just $2 for children
- Crafts for Sale
- And plenty of fur balls up for adoption
There will also be T-shirts and Sweatshirts available for purchase at the event.
Everyone is invited to attend, but if you can't make it and would like to make a donation to assist with the new facility, you can click HERE to make a donation.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP
Minnesota Truck Headquarters is also holding a "Race to 300 Sales Event" contest that is going to benefit non profit organizations, and you can vote for Green Acres Animal Shelter by clicking HERE now.