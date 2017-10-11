WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for October 11, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for October 11, 2017.

MACHETE ARREST -- 34-year-old Robert Maloney of St. Cloud -- arrested -- after police say he came at them with a machete. Police were also investigating Maloney for allegedly threatening a couple with a gun and knife last week.

POLLUTED LAKES -- A new study says just because a lake's water is clear doesn't mean the lake isn't polluted. The study shows the need to check nitrogen and phosphorous levels -- not just water clarity.

CHINESE TEACHERS -- Teachers from China are in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district this week, teaching kids about Chinese culture. A partnership through St. Cloud State‘s Confucius Institute.

LAETTNER CLINIC -- NBA star Christian Laettner's coming to Sauk Rapids to hold a basketball clinic at Mississippi Heights Elementary on October 22nd.