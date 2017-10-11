WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for October 11, 2017
Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for October 11, 2017.
MACHETE ARREST -- 34-year-old Robert Maloney of St. Cloud -- arrested -- after police say he came at them with a machete. Police were also investigating Maloney for allegedly threatening a couple with a gun and knife last week.
POLLUTED LAKES -- A new study says just because a lake's water is clear doesn't mean the lake isn't polluted. The study shows the need to check nitrogen and phosphorous levels -- not just water clarity.
CHINESE TEACHERS -- Teachers from China are in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district this week, teaching kids about Chinese culture. A partnership through St. Cloud State‘s Confucius Institute.
MORE: http://wjon.com/teachers-from-china-bring-cultural-experience-to-sauk-rapids-rice-school-district-video/
LAETTNER CLINIC -- NBA star Christian Laettner's coming to Sauk Rapids to hold a basketball clinic at Mississippi Heights Elementary on October 22nd.
MORE: http://wjon.com/ncaa-champion-olympian-nba-vet-christian-laettner-to-hold-basketball-camp-in-sauk-rapids/
SUPER BOWL - ICE PALACE -- There'll be no St. Paul Winter Carnival ice palace for Super Bowl. Officials say they can't guarantee enough financial support for the 5-million dollar project.