St. Cloud Man Charged in Bizarre Threats Incidents

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces several felony charges after two incidents last week involving weapons.

Police were called to a home along Clearwater Road Friday on a gun complaint. A man told officers he had been staying with 34-year-old Robert Maloney Jr. for the last week. The man and his girlfriend were sleeping when Maloney allegedly came into the house and was yelling for the couple to get out of his house.

The victim said Maloney pointed a handgun at his face and threatened to kill him. He also pointed a large knife in a sheath at the woman and said they needed to leave.

Later that day two St. Cloud Police officers were staked out in a north St. Cloud gas station parking lot when Maloney drove up to their car and blocked them in.

The Officers say he quickly got out of the car and started coming at them in an aggressive manner. Maloney was also carrying a machete in his hand and made a comment about having a gun.

Police were able to subdue Maloney and arrest him. They recovered the machete and a replica handgun.