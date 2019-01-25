St. Cloud Man Accused of Assaulting Woman

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man faces four felony charges after allegedly beating on a woman and threatening to kill her.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, 33-year-old Michael Smith had been drinking when the incident happened at an apartment in the 400 block of East St. Germain Street Tuesday night.

The woman told police Smith grabbed a knife from the knife block in the kitchen and swung it at the woman and told her he was going to kill her. Records show Smith put the knife away and the woman went into the bathroom and shut the door. Smith then allegedly forced open the door and began punching her in the head and kicking her side and stomach. He allegedly threatened to kill her again and threw a glass ashtray at her, hitting her.

When police arrived, they say the woman had a golfball-sized bump on her head.

Smith was found nearby and police say he resisted arrest and tried to bite arresting officers.

Smith is charged with 2nd-degree assault, two counts of domestic assault and threats of violence. He has previous domestic assault and order for protection violations in 2009 and 2013.

Smith is due back in court February 14th.