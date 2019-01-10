Man Charged With Threatening Detox Staff

ST. CLOUD -- An Eden Prairie man is charged in Stearns County with threatening to kill staff at the St. Cloud Detox Center.

Thirty-one-year-old Abdihakim Areis is charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats.

St. Cloud Police were called to the center in the early morning hours Wednesday on a report of a drunk and disorderly man.

According to the complaint, Areis was threatening to kill staff, throwing furniture around the lobby and destroying property. Staff told officers Areis was repeatedly making the threats and warned staff that his friends would come back to the facility and kill them.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 18th.