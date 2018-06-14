Waite Park Man Charged With Selling Meth

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man faces felony drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant on three separate occasions.

According to charges filed in Stearns County District Court, the police informant bought meth from 53-year-old Eric Robertson on March 29th, May 14th and again on May 22nd.

Records show the first drug-buy weighed 28-and-a-half grams and the other two were approximately 15 grams each.

Robertson is charged with two counts of 1st-degree drug sales of 17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period.