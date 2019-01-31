Man Wanted by Police Arrested in Waite Park Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- A Mora man who has been wanted on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant since late 2017 and has been arrested in Waite Park.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Graham was arrested in the early morning hours Wednesday after a traffic stop near 11th Avenue North.

Court complaints filed in Stearns County show Graham was wanted for selling meth to undercover officers in November and December 2017. An additional charge was filed against Graham after he allegedly sprayed another person in the face with bear mace in September 2018.

According to the most recent criminal complaint, an officer noticed a car without headlights on turn down an alley around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. The officer said a man got out and tried to enter a home while the officer commanded him to stop. Records show Graham gave the officer a false name and upon being frisked for weapons, police say a wallet in Graham's back pocket confirmed it was him and not the name he gave officers. The search also turned up two knives and a can of tear gas.

Graham was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he is being held for court on the three felony charges of drug sales and illegally having tear gas.