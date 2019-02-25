Mora Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Meth in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- A Mora man who was wanted on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant since late 2017 and was arrested in Waite Park in January has pleaded guilty to two charges against him.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Graham pleaded guilty to a 1st-degree charge of selling methamphetamine and a charge of illegally possessing tear gas. As part of the plea, two other charges were dismissed.

A Stearns County judge immediately sentenced Graham to just over eight years in prison.

Court records show Graham was wanted for selling meth to undercover officers in November and December 2017. An additional charge was filed against Graham after he allegedly sprayed another person in the face with bear mace in September 2018.