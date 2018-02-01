Sartell Man Sentenced in Meth Sales Case

ST. CLOUD -- One of two people accused of selling methamphetamine to undercover officers in St. Cloud last fall has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cory Spiegel of Sartell earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of selling 17 grams or more of methamphetamine within a 90-day period and a felony charge of aiding an abetting narcotics sales.

A second defendant in the undercover drug-buy operation faces six felony drug charges. Twenty-six-year-old Kayla Derosier of Sauk Rapids has a settlement conference scheduled for April.

Court records allege undercover officers bought methamphetamine on several occasions in August and September from Derosier and Spiegel. Investigators say Spiegel admitted to being involved with Derosier selling drugs and detailed how she would get one-ounce packages of meth and divide it up for sale in smaller quantities.

The two were arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than $3,500 in cash, multiple cell phones, paraphernalia and meth inside a backpack they were carrying.