Update: St. Cloud Police Make Arrest In Recent Robberies

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested in connection to three recent robberies.

St. Cloud Police say they found and arrested 25-year-old Ayub Mohamed in the 500 block of Highway 10 South at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Mohamed was taken to the Benton County Jail without incident.

Police say he is believed to be the man responsible for the robbery at Cash Wise east Monday, the Kwik Trip in East St. Cloud last Thursday, and the Kwik Trip in south St. Cloud on Sunday.

Specific investigative efforts after the most recent robbery at Cash Wise led police to identify a suspect vehicle, and ultimately Mohamed.