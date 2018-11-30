East St. Cloud Kwik Trip Robbed, Suspect at Large [VIDEO]

Surveillance image courtesy of St. Cloud police

ST. CLOUD -- An East St. Cloud convenience store was robbed and now police are asking for your help in finding the suspect.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Kwik Trip in the 1200 block of Highway 23 East in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says a suspect entered the store, displayed a knife, demanded cash from the employee at the register and left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.

Officers set up a perimeter around the store and tried to use a police dog to track the suspect's scent. However, police were unable to find him.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5'6" - 5'7" ft tall with a thin build. He was wearing a grey stocking cap, a red and black striped hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored vest, sweatpants and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing. Oxton says if you have any information on the incident to call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200.