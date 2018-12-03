Police: Second Kwik Trip Robbed, Suspect Could Be Same Man [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The second Kwik Trip in the past two weeks has been robbed, this time on the other side of St. Cloud, and police say it may be the same suspect .

St. Cloud Police say around 1:05 a.m. Sunday they were called out to the Kwik Trip in the 3700 block of 23rd Street South. Officers found out that a suspect had entered the store, claimed he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter.

The suspect left the store heading east with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police again set up a perimeter, however, could not find the suspect. He's described as a black man, around 5' 6", in his early 20's, wearing a black stocking cap with red and white stripes, a black hooded jacket and jeans.

The investigation is active and police say due to the similarities between this case and the robbery last week, the suspect may be the same man.