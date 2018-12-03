St. Cloud Police Respond to Third Robbery In Under A Week

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police responded to their third robbery call in under a week.

Just after 1:00 p.m. Monday police were called to Cash Wise East in the 1000 Block of 4th Street Southwest.

Authorities say a lone suspect entered the store, claimed he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then left the store on foot heading east with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt and the victim says a gun was never shown.

Police searched the area but were not able to find the suspect. He's described as a black man in his early 20's, about 5'7" with a thin build wearing a black jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and shoes.

The investigation remains active and police say due to the similarities between this case and the previous Kwik Trip robberies , the suspect may be the same man.