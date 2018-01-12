Twin Cities Residents Seek to Stop Lake Calhoun Name Change

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A group of Minneapolis residents has filed a legal action to block changing the name of Lake Calhoun.

Hennepin County leaders want to drop the 1800s-era name that honors former vice president, senator and slavery supporter John Calhoun. Legislators hope to change the lake's name back to its original Dakota name of Bde Maka Ska.

The Save Lake Calhoun group sent a letter to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources alleging that the county board violated several statutes by voting to make the name change.