Central Perk’s Name Will Change, Business Still for Sale

ST. CLOUD - A downtown coffee shop will soon have a new name.

Central Perk will be known as Central Café beginning Sunday. Owner Alan Sherr was given about four months to change the name.

In March, Sherr got a cease and desist letter from Time Warner forcing them to rebrand the popular coffee shop since it shares the same name, Central Perk, as the coffee shop featured in the hit TV show "Friends." Sherr says Time Warner is looking to create a national Central Perk franchise.

Sherr decided the best course of action would be to sell the coffee shop. However, if the location didn't sell before July 1, he would be required to rebrand. Sherr says Central Perk is still up for sale.

If you're interested in buying the business you can contact Alan Sherr by calling 320-202-2191.