ST. CLOUD -- Earlier this week the Stearns County Sheriff's Office called in a professional to help them find the body of a man who drowned in the Mississippi River. Tom Crossmon from Crossmon Consulting is the same man who was used to help find another body in the same part of the river a year ago.

In just the past few weeks the Sheriff's Office started a fundraising campaign to help them buy that same equipment for themselves.

Chief Deputy John Lentz says the Side Scan Sonar would help the divers in their search.

It's a device that's towed behind a boat and gives a highly accurate depiction of what the lake bottom or river bottom looks like including obstructions, mounds, whatever...

Lentz says what they are currently using is essentially a high-end depth finder - or fish locator.

We have the best version of that we can afford. When you're doing recovery operations, especially when you're in a river environment, the Side Scan Sonar that Mr. Crossmon has is much more efficient.

Lentz says, besides Crossmon, other agencies that have this technology include Crow Wing, Hennepin and St. Louis counties.