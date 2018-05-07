ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County Sheriff's Office dive teams have been called off for the night in the search of a man who disappeared in the Mississippi River Monday.

Chief Deputy Jon Lentz says they're going to keep searching the banks with spotlights overnight. Lentz says, weather permitting they'll be back out Tuesday morning.

"We've had divers down in a couple of spots. So due to darkness, we're calling the dive portion of the search at this point. We'll re-group and come back out by 8:00 a.m. tomorrow as long as the weather isn't too bad."

He says they'll also be using a drag apparatus to assist in the search.

"We'll also bring out or drag apparatus. The divers who've been in the water say the bottom is pretty sandy and fairly clear of obstruction so it should be good for a drag environment."

No positive ID has been made on the missing man, described as an adult white male wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.