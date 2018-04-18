Stearns County History Museum To Honor Order of St. Benedict

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County History Museum is honoring the Order of St. Benedict for their efforts in preserving art, culture, and history in central Minnesota.

The order will be given the Zapp Historian Award at the annual History Maker Gala Thursday.

The award, now in its seventh year, goes to people and organizations that have "made significant contributions to the awareness and preservation of Stearns County History and Culture."

The gala will feature speaker Boyd Hupert , an Emmy-winning journalist for KARE 11. Hupert says the gala, and the order perfectly fit in line with his passion as a journalist.

"My real passion is human interest and find stories -- extraordinary stories -- about people who might not otherwise be on the ten o'clock newscast."

Tickets for the Gala are $70, and money raised goes to helping the museum continue its mission of "telling the story of Stearns County". Hupert says his upbringing, and current role helps him tell stories, like the ones the order has helped preserve.

"This has been a job that's given me that opportunity -- to really feature -- families and individuals that are doing things to better their communities."

The gala runs from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and includes a social hour, silent auction, and dinner along with Hupert's speaking. The award presentation will happen before he takes the stage.

The event is at the Gorecki Center on the College of St. Benedict's campus.

To get tickets, call the museum at 320-253-8424, or head to their website.