Somali Dance Troupe to Visit History Museum

ST. CLOUD -- Some Somali dancers will be sharing their passion for art and culture in St. Cloud this weekend.

The Stearns History Museum is closing out their four-part series on Somali culture with a performance by the Somali Museum Dance Troupe on Saturday.

The group is made up of high school and college students from the Twin Cities metro area. They will be performing traditional dances from all regions of Somalia.

Author Habso J Mohamud will also be at the event discussing her book “The Story of Nasa.” Mohamud is a graduate of St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in geography, travel and tourism, and a master’s in global education and gender and leadership development.

The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at the history museum and admission is free.