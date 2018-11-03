Bucket Brigade Exhibit Opens at History Museum [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- The newest exhibit at the Stearns Hisrtory museum brings Stearns County’s storied firefighting past to life.

“Bucket Brigade” highlights the evolution of firefighting in the county, starting as far back as the 1860s. Museum Curator Eric Cheever says the name comes from early firefighting history.

...and you'd get bucket brigades where they're passing these leather buckets full of water to the guys with the hand pump trying to power the hose to keep the other buildings wet, and they would have competitions with each other to see who could swamp the pumper.

The exhibit was inspired by the installation of a fire suppression system that forced the museum to be closed most of the summer. Features in the exhibit include historical firefighting equipment, a fire truck, and photographs. Cheever says there is also an interactive station where you can try on firefighter gear all the way from the hat to the boots.

We have a station where kids can try on, or adults if they feel so inclined, some fire gear.

St. Cloud has had an active fire department since the 1860s, and many of the fire departments in Stearns County today are still volunteer-based.

“Bucket Brigade” is open now and expected to evolve over the next two years. The museum is open Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $7for adults, $3 for children, and free for members.