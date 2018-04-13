St. Cloud Warns Drivers to Watch for Snow-Covered Traffic Lights

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is offering some advice ahead of the impending snowstorm. Be on the lookout for traffic lights which may be covered with snow.

The forecast is calling for high winds and heavy, wet snow which when combined, could cover traffic lights and prevent drivers from being able to see whether the lights are green or red.

You're advised to approach such intersections with caution and come to a complete stop if it's uncertain what the traffic signal is displaying.

Maintenance crews will be out clearing obstructed signals as the weather allows.