Winter Bears Down on Central Minnesota One More Time [VIDEO]

UNDATED -- March has roared in like a lion in a way it could seemingly only do here in Minnesota.

With a few inches already on the ground and as much as ten inches to a full foot expected, old man winter is paying us at least this one last visit.

Dianne Wothe was taking part of her day to help her daughter, by shoveling her walkway and watching her new dog. She says, if not for this wintery blast, she'd be enjoying a nice book.

"I guess I would probably be sitting outside reading if it were nice."

She says while she usually doesn't mind winter, she'd take the snowbird route if she could.

"It's not bad, I don't like the really cold weather too, but if I had my way, I'd be in Florida."

Wothe says she's ready for spring to finally arrive. MnDOT says most roads in central Minnesota are still covered in a lot of snow and ice, and it's only supposed to let up Tuesday morning.