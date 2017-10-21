St. Cloud Vigil Honors Victims of Somalia Terrorist Attack

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud community joined together to honor the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Somalia.

A vigil was held Saturday afternoon at Lake George, in St. Cloud. Dozens came out to comfort one another and give support to their grieving neighbors.

Zamzam Mohamud was one of the organizers of the vigil. She says it took a lot of strength for her to try to do something positive after such a tragic event.

"I was crying for a couple days, I decided, I said I'm the youth and I want to do something. I know crying is not going to do anything for me. So I called a couple of friends and said hey let's put together some stuff and see what we can do."

Mohamud says after brainstorming with friends they decided to host the prayer vigil and also start a fundraiser to help families in need in Somalia.

Abdi Mahadi is one of the organizers of the fundraiser. He says so many people have lost loved ones and need the community's help pull through.

"We're collecting money for those people who are wounded. For example, this is personal, my mom's two uncles died and one is still missing. It really hit home, it really hit home, it's personal."

A Go-Fund Me page has been set up to help aid the victims of the attack. If you'd like to make a donation follow the link below.

Over 300 people were killed and over 400 were wounded in the truck bombing in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu last Saturday.

Somalia's government has blamed the bombing on the extremist group al-Shabab. Al-Shabab has yet to make a comment.

This story was written with information from the Associated Press.

(Chrissy Gaetke, WJON)