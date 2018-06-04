Local Foundation Helping Somalia After Devastating Flood

ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation is opening the "Flooding in Somalia Fund" to help people in Somalia after floods have impacted over 750,000 individuals.

The United Nations says Somalia has seen its heaviest rainfall in more than 30 years. Damage to crops and infrastructure is considered widespread. The flash-flooding comes after a massive drought hit the country a few months ago.

Any money put into the new fund will be given to American nonprofits who do international work. They have the resources in place to get food and water to the areas hardest hit quickly.