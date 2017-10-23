Service Held for Minnesota Father Killed in Somalia

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) _ Dozens of mourners gathered at a Bloomington mosque to remember the Minnesota man killed in last week's explosion in Somalia.

Friends and acquaintances of Ahmed Eyow gathered at his mosque, Dar Al Farooq, Sunday and remembered his dedication to his family and his work.

Reports say the 50-year-old Eyow had been visiting Kenya and Somalia on a short trip to check job opportunities and visit family. He died in his hotel room after a truck bomb went off nearby, killing more than 350 people.