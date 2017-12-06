Angel Of Hope Vigil Continues Helping Families In Mourning

SARTELL -- Even though it was bitterly cold, St. Cloud area families came out to the 2nd Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil Wednesday night.

The Angel of Hope was dedicated last year at the new Sartell Community Center and is a place of healing for anyone mourning the loss of a child of any age. The statue was inspired by the book "The Christmas Box" and the first one was dedicated on December 6th, 1994 in Salt Lake City, Utah. There are now over 100 Angel of Hope statues around the country.

One of the co-sponsors for the event is What Would Bri Do . The organization was started by the parents of BriAnna Kruzel , who died unexpectedly at the age of 18.

Bri's mom, Tami Kruzel says many of the families at the event recently lost a child.

"For many of these people, this will be their first holiday without that child or person. This is a tough time of year for all of us. We do not get to give that child a gift this year."

At the event, there was a short ceremony before the procession to the statue outside. People were given flowers to lay at the statue to commemorate those they lost.

Kruzel says everyone is there for a reason, and they are all there to help them along their journey.

"We're all here for a reason, and we all understand what that reason is. We just want to be there for those on their grief journey."

The other co-sponsor of the event was Owen's Night Out.

Kruzel says she hopes to have more people learn about the Angel of Hope and use it for their own journey through grief.