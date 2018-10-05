What Would Bri Do Hosting 2nd Annual Rays of Hope Walk

SARTELL -- A walk that focuses on healing and grieving the loss of a loved one, the Rays of Hope Walk will once again be hosted in Sartell.

The Sartell non-profit, What Would Bri Do is hosting the second annual event at the Sartell Community Center. It begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Tami Kruzel is the President of What Would Bri Do. She says this year they are putting more of a focus on kids activities prior to the walk.

"At 9:00 a.m. the kids activities start. We try to make this a family event. We have a duck pond, face painting, [temperary tattoos] a DJ going, all kinds of fun stuff."

After the kids activities, everyone is invited to place a flower beneath the Angel of Hope Statue. The statue sits on the shores of Lake Francis, which is right outside the community center.

WWBD placed the Angel of Hope in that spot in 2016, it's a memorial for Bri and other children who have passed. Kruzel says the walk will begin at about 10:30 a.m.

"It might be a little chilly but we're just walking outdoors around the Lake Francis area. People can do as many laps as they want it's like a 1K walk."

Tami Kruzel and Randy Kruzel started What Would Bri Do in memory of their daughter BriAnna , who unexpectedly died from natural causes in 2013.

The non-profit's next event is already set for December 6th. The Angel of Hope Candlelight Vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center. The event features a short memorial walk and ceremony at the Angel of Hope.

To register for either event follow the link below.