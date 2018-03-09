‘What Would Bri Do’ Hosts Fundraiser to Help Sex Trafficked Women

SARTELL -- A foundation that was created in the midst of a tragedy will be hosting their annual spring fundraiser in Sartell this Saturday.

What Would Bri Do, Inc. (W.W.B.D) will be holding their Denim to Diamonds 5th Annual Fundraiser at the Grands at Mulligan's. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tami Kruzel is the founder of What Would Bri Do. Kruzel started the organization after her 18-year-old daughter, BriAnna Kruzel died unexpectedly of natural causes in 2013. BriAnna loved to volunteer and make a difference in the community.

A portion of the event's proceeds will be going toward a new shelter in Waite Park, the Terebinth Refuge. It will be a transitional home for women who have escaped the sex trafficking industry. Kruzel says the funds raised will go directly into the home.

"We're hoping to help them with anything they need, to help them get started and get off their feet. We've talked about things from a security system to a garden to walking trails, anything that they need to help these women make a successful change."

The shelter is expected to open April 2.

The fundraiser will feature dinner, a silent auction, a wine and booze pull and music from Justin & Jason Ploof of The Throwbacks. The dinner portion of the fundraiser is sold out but Kruzel says you can still come out to enjoy the rest of the night's festivities.

"If anyone still wants to join us they can come by making a donation at the door, it can be $5 it can be $100 whatever it is that guys want to donate when you come in, that still goes towards Terebinth Refugee. Most of the profit from our fundraisers goes out, there's just a little that we do keep to do our scholarships and memory of BriAnna."