School District Still Wants Renovations For Apollo [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Board Chairman Al Dahlgren joined me today on WJON. Voters in the school district voted down renovations to Apollo High School a couple of years ago but Dahlgren says the board will likely ask voters to approve a levy to pay for the Apollo renovations at some point in the future.

Dahlgren also said the construction of the new Tech High School building is on time and on budget with the exterior of the building nearly complete and the athletic fields ready to go. Al also discussed the former Wilson Elementary Building which was in the news last week. The St. Cloud School district owns the former Wilson Elementary building and has been renting it out to Little Saints Academy. Little Saints Academy decided to move their St. Cloud students to their St. Joseph location which leaves the building empty. Dahlgren expects the board to discuss the former Wilson Elementary building at the next board meeting. Listen to the conversation below.

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett is expected to join me on WJON at 8:15 a.m. Monday December 17.