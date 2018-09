St. Cloud School Board Chair Al Dahlgren joined me on WJON today. He gave us an update on construction of the new Tech High School, how Apollo is recovering from the fire damage, test score challenges, and busing. Listen to the conversation below.

Al Dahlgren or St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett join me the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. for an update on what's happening in the district.