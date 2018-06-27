Construction Update on New Tech [AUDIO]

Today on WJON I was joined by St. Cloud School District Board Chair Al Dahlgren. He informed me that lots of progress has been made on the construction of the new Tech High School building on the south side of St. Cloud. The core of the building is built and tar for the driveway from 33rd street has been poured. Dahlgren says the project is on schedule and on budget. He also talked about the past school year and challenges the board continues to face. Listen to the conversation below.