Sauk Rapids Murder Suspects Stand Trial Starting Monday

FOLEY -- Two men charged in the 2018 murder of a Sauk Rapids man go on trial Monday in Benton County District Court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nokomis Jefferson and 21-year-old Willie White Jr. are charged with 1st-degree premeditated murder, 2nd-degree murder, arson and assault.

A third suspect, 38-year-old Vance Laster earlier pleaded guilty as an accomplice in the February shooting.

The men are accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Joe Ditthideth and wounding 29-year-old Nathan Phrachomphonh . The men were shot at 3466 Old Creek Place in Sauk Rapids last February 16th. The victims were taken to the hospital where Ditthideth died from multiple gunshot wounds. Phrachomphonh suffered a gunshot to his abdomen and underwent successful surgery.

Jefferson and White are then accused of torching Ditthideth's car.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.