UPDATE: Two Arrested in Sauk Rapids Shooting

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Sauk Rapids last month.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says 20-year-old Willie White and 37-year-old Vance Laster, both of St. Cloud, are being held in the Benton County Jail. Both men are facing 2nd Degree Murder charges for the death of Joe Ditthideth.

Police were called to 3466 Old Creek Place on the morning of February 16 to a report of gunshots.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds, 29-year-old Nathan Phrachomphonh, of Sauk Rapids, and 25-year-old Joe Ditthideth of St. Cloud were taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Ditthideth later died.