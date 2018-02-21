UPDATE: Police Identify Men Involved In Sauk Rapids Shooting
SAUK RAPIDS -- Police have identified the men involved in the shooting in Sauk Rapids last week.
Chief Perry Beise says 25-year-old Joe Ditthideth, of St. Cloud, died from his gunshot wounds and 29-year-old Nathan Phrachomphonh, of Sauk Rapids, is recovering at St. Cloud Hospital after being shot.
Police were called to 3466 Old Creek Place early Friday morning to a report of gunshots.
No arrests have been made but police say they do not believe the community is at risk.
Beise says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Violent Offenders Task Force continue to investigate the case.