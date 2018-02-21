UPDATE: Police Identify Men Involved In Sauk Rapids Shooting

SAUK RAPIDS -- Police have identified the men involved in the shooting in Sauk Rapids last week.

Chief Perry Beise says 25-year-old Joe Ditthideth, of St. Cloud, died from his gunshot wounds and 29-year-old Nathan Phrachomphonh, of Sauk Rapids, is recovering at St. Cloud Hospital after being shot.

Police were called to 3466 Old Creek Place early Friday morning to a report of gunshots.

No arrests have been made but police say they do not believe the community is at risk.