3rd Sauk Rapids Shooting Suspect Extradited, Charged

FOLEY -- An Illinois man has been extradited to Minnesota to face charges in the Sauk Rapids fatal shooting in February. Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says 26-year-old Nokomis Jefferson was booked into the Benton County Jail last Tuesday night.

Court records show Jefferson was with 20-year-old Willie White and 37-year-old Vance Laster the night 25-year-old Joe Ditthideth was killed and 29-year-old Nathan Phrachomphonh was shot and wounded.

The group traveled to a St. Paul bar in the early morning hours of February 16th but returned to Sauk Rapids a few hours later. That's when surveillance audio and video caught men arguing and gunshots being fired at 3466 Old Creek Place.

The victims were taken to the hospital where Ditthideth died from multiple gunshot wounds. Phrachomphonh suffered a gunshot to his abdomen and underwent successful surgery.

Jefferson and White are then accused of torching Ditthideth's car.

Jefferson was arraigned on three counts of aiding and abetting murder, aiding and one count each of abetting 1st-degree assault and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree arson.

Jefferson's being held on $2-million unconditional bail or $1-million with conditions.

White and Laster are also in custody and are charged with the same criminal counts.