St. Cloud Man Sentenced in Shooting Incident From 2017

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for illegally possessing a gun, stemming from an incident in September of last year.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 38-year-old Willie White to 15 years in prison for illegally having a gun after a previous conviction of a violent crime. The sentence stems from the September 2017 incident where White fired gunshots into a car in north St. Cloud wounding a woman.

White has an extensive criminal history including felon in possession of a gun, 2nd-degree assault, drugs, and assault on a police officer.