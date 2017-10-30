Police Arrest Suspects in Rockville Burglary

Benton Beyer (left), Brittney Taylor (Photo: Stearns County Jail)

ROCKVILLE -- Two suspects involved in a Rockville burglary have been found.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Benton Beyer and 25-year-old Brittney Taylor, both of Cold Spring, were arrested Friday.

The duo is accused of breaking into a home between October 20th and October 23rd and taking a number of items inside. Police say they also charged about $1,200 to several credit cards at various stores in St. Cloud.

Both Beyer and Taylor were taken to the Stearns County Jail awaiting formal charges.

